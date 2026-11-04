Donald Trump Jr has been mercilessly mocked after making an embarrassing blunder about a basic fact of the United States.

On Monday (2 November), the day before Americans head to the polls to vote in the crucial midterm elections , the eldest son of US president Donald Trump headed to Ohio where competitive races for governor, US Senate and multiple US House seats are all being fought.

Speaking in front of an Ohio crowd, Trump Jr appeared to be on a scaremongering mission about the Democrats – but one claim he made about them backfired entirely.

“They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state. Make D.C. a state,” Trump Jr claimed.

But, there’s just one slight problem… Ohio is already a US state.

As is the case with the internet, it didn’t take very long for his faux pas to travel far and wide, sparking ridicule.

“Stupidity is hereditary,” someone argued in response to Trump Jr’s gaffe.

Another mocked: “Oh man!!!!! Not Ohio!!”

Someone else joked: “Don Jr. went to Ohio and warned voters that Democrats want to make Ohio a state. We're officially campaigning against the year 1803.”





“To be fair, I am also against Ohio statehood,” joked another.

“Big if true!” mocked someone else.

Former Republican lawyer George Conway wrote: “This made me snort.”

Another person argued: “We have an education crisis in our country.”

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