Woman who 'eye rolled' Rishi Sunak on BBC News becomes an instant star

A woman has gone viral after she rolled her eyes whilst standing behind Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail.

Since Sunak called the general election, UK political leaders, including the Prime Minister himself, have been up and down the country each trying to convince the electorate to vote for their party.

As the Prime Minister addressed employees at defence vehicle manufacturer Supacat in Honiton, Devon, a young woman in the background could be seen clearly unimpressed by Sunak.

A video caught her rolling her eyes and making faces as the Prime Minister said, "It's been difficult for the last few years. You know that, I know that."

The woman was also seen laughing, furrowing her brows in confusion, and turning to people next to her as Sunak suggested his government provided support with energy bills.

But when the woman's mannerisms are noticed, a Tory staffer awkwardly shuffles into the crowd and blocks the view of the woman from the cameras.

A YouGov poll has shown that Labour has a 27 point lead on the Conservatives ahead of the vote on July 4th.

