Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘Vasectomy Cocktail’ for Father’s Day

Actor Ryan Reynolds has been teaching his fans how to do a Vasectomy from the comfort of his own home.

Well, Vasectomy, as in a new cocktail from Aviation American Gin, of which he is a stakeholder.

The boozy concoction is in celebration of Father’s Day, which is coming up on June 20.

Here’s how to make the Vasectomy, “the mother of all cocktails,” according to Deadpool’s finest.

1. Fill a tall glass with ice

2. Add 1 ounce of cranberry juice

3. 3 ounces of tonic (but make sure it’s settled before you open it and sprays everywhere!)

4. A dash of lemon juice

5. 1.5 ounces of Aviation Gin

6. Add a little garnish with “a little slice of sunshine,” also known as orange peel.

Reynolds’ video is without a doubt hilarious, which doesn’t come as a surprise from the witty actor as it is full of ad-libs and bloopers.

Check it out below.

The Vasectomy cocktail isn’t the first time Reynolds has shamelessly plugged Aviation American Gin.

He had the liquor appear in his wife Blake Lively’s black comedy crime thriller movie A Simple Favor.

He also made an 84-year-old’s first “legal” drink using the gin because her birthday was on a Leap Day.

Other ads Reynolds has been involved with recently include bringing ‘80s star Rick Moranis out of retirement and a coffee ad for his frenemy Hugh Jackman’s company, Laughing Man Coffee.