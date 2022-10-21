People who cheat on their partners are also more likely to vote for the Conservative party, a poll has found.

According to a survey of 2,000 confessed cheaters, 65 per cent would vote for the Tories while only 17 per cent would choose Labour.

Only 9 per cent of cheaters would vote for the Liberal Democrats, while 5 per cent of adulterers said they would support the Green Party.

The research was carried out by IllicitEncounters.com, a dating website for married people. Sex and relationships expert Jessica Leoni, who works for the website gave her opinion on why she thought this was the case:

“It stands to reason that wealthier people are more likely to cheat. Success creates confidence and therefore a bigger likelihood to cheat."

Of course, it could all just be one big coincidence as the data seems to reflect the relative popularity of all the parties, with more people voting for the Tories in general (well, before Liz Truss made them completely flop in the polls), and very few people comparatively voting for the Greens, but that's just our two cents.

Even so, this is pretty scandalous.

