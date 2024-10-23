10 most common passwords you should never use according to an ethical hacker

An ethical hacker has issued a stark warning for anyone that's using a common password or a password that has identifiable information within it.

Strong passwords are absolutely essential for maintaining security on accounts, while there is a balance to be struck between something that's memorable and something that's hard to crack.



Usually, nothing personal and a good mixture of upper and lowercase letters with numbers and symbols in there is considered a safe shout as long as the same password is not used across different accounts.

But a lot of the most common passwords in the world are incredibly easy to figure out.

Speaking to Mail Online about what to avoid when choosing a password, Joe Cockroft, a cybersecurity expert, said: "Using identifiable information, such as a favourite football team, names of family members, or the city you live in, can make passwords easier to determine.

"Threat actors will often use a list of thousands or millions of words that help them crack your password."

These hackers will use these words in a list to try and guess the correct password and access accounts.

The top 10 most common passwords in the world, according to NordPass, are:

123456 admin 12345678 123456789 1234 12345 password 123 Aa123456 1234567890

The top 10 in America is slightly different, with 'UNKNOWN' and 'abc123' included in the list:

123456 password admin 1234 UNKNOWN 12345678 123456789 12345 abc123 Password

And in the UK, the country's love of football shines through with 'liverpool', 'arsenal' and 'chelsea' all in the top 10; 'qwerty' is high up too:

123456 password qwerty liverpool 123456789 arsenal 12345678 12345 abc123 chelsea

