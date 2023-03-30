AI video of Will Smith eating spaghetti is truly disturbing

Here's something you'll wish you could immediately unsee...

AI-generated content has been circulating online for some time now. While cybersecurity experts have highlighted the "dangers" of spreading such content online – especially when shared with malicious intent – others have seemingly been having fun with the tech.

In a viral post to Reddit, one user known as 'chaindrop' shared his new Will Smith creation using a machine learning model, Modelsccope Text2Video generator, that transforms text into short clips.

The bizarre snippet shows the actor chowing down on pasta, which sounds innocently fine – until you witness how disturbing it actually is:





Inevitably, the clip was inundated with comments with one user perfectly summarising everybody's thoughts: "What the actual f***."

Another reiterated, "Welp that was terrifying," while a third added: "This is horrifying lmao I want more."

It comes after the "Pope" was "spotted" donning a newfound sense of street style, in a white East 17 puffer coat. While we must admit Hypebeast Pope is something we could get on board with, it was merely just another AI-generated fake.

Speaking about the reaction to the viral image, creator Pablo Xavier told Buzzfeed: "I just thought it was funny to see the Pope in a funny jacket."

Despite being banned from Reddit over the image, Pablo added: "I figured I was going to get backlash. I just didn’t think it was going to be to this magnitude."

When asked about how he felt when people believed the image to be real, he responded: "I didn’t even think about that. It’s definitely going to get serious if they don’t start implementing laws to regulate it."

