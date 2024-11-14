Doctor warns this is the age where you should stop drinking alcohol

A doctor has revealed the age when you should stop drinking alcohol - and the reason why.

Although a lot of people still enjoy an alcoholic drink, even amid the ‘sober curious’ phenomenon , studies suggest doing so can increase your risk of developing diseases .

Boozy tipples should be enjoyed in moderation and neurologist Dr Richard Restak has a very specific warning linked to this.

In his book, The Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening Your Mind, he writes that excessive beer consumption can lead to memory issues, mental decline and even dementia.

A brain expert has revealed when you should stop drinking alohol Photo by Joyce Romero on Unsplash

He describes alcohol as a ‘very weak neurotoxin’ that impairs brain function and disrupts neuron communication. As a result, he suggests avoiding booze past the age of 65, as this is a time when the body naturally loses neurons more rapidly.

“It is essential to abstain from alcohol at a stage in life where preserving neurons is crucial,” he said.

Restak is a former president of the American Neuropsychiatric Association, who has lectured on the brain and behaviour at the Pentagon and to NASA. He has also written more than 20 books in his specialised subject.

In 2022 research from the Lancet’s commission on dementia suggested up to 40 per cent of Alzheimer’s cases could be prevented, or delayed, by limiting 12 risk factors, one of which was reducing ‘excessive alcohol intake’.

You don’t have to wait until your 60s to start moderating your alcohol consumption. The NHS says we should always drink with caution; men and women are advised not to drink more than 14 units on a regular basis in a week. This is the equivalent to six pints of average-strength beer or 10 small glasses of lower-strength wine.

For help and support contact Drinkline. They provide advice for anyone who is worried about their own or someone else’s drinking. phone 0800 731 4314, Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm and Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm

You can also contact the Alcohol Helpline . They can provide advice and support if you’re over 50 and are worried about your own or someone else’s drinking. Book an appointment online or phone 0808 801 0750, Monday to Friday, 12pm to 8pm and Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking