'Anti-woke' AI launched but is immediately hit with problems

An AI chatbot that was designed to go against “woke leftist policies” has been criticised by users after being launched this week.

Ron Watkins is the person behind the tool, which some have reportedly claimed is ‘unusable’ due to a number of faults.

Watkins is a conspiracy theorist and former 8kun administrator. Some have accused him of being the person behind QAnon. He also launched an unsuccessful bid for congress in 2022.

He's back in the headlines again after launching an AI chatbot, named “AIProto”, with the promise of generating images from text prompts.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Tweeting on Monday (March 27), he wrote: “AIProto is now available for public use. Unlike most other public AI services, AIProto does not enforce any woke leftist policies.”

According to the Daily Dot, issues with logging into the chatbot have been reported on Telegram and Truth Social.

When attempting to generate images, users shared their experience of being hit with an error message that states users must log in to a Proto account which costs $5 per month.

However, the publication wasn't able to access the account after the service repeatedly failed to charge them, and it’s not a unique issue by all accounts.

The conspiracy theorist behind the chatbot has been in contact with users struggling to use the tool Ron Watkins/Telegram





An administrator urged users to attempt to sign in over Wi-Fi as opposed to their mobile networks – and Watkins himself took to Truth Social to respond to discouraged users.

“I don’t think the order went through,” he replied to one user. “Did you get a order confirmation? I really want to help, if the system is borked, I won’t know if someone doesn’t let me know.”

It’s not Watkins’ first foray into launching online tools. The public figure, who was accused of being the elusive Q character in a documentary series that aired in 2021, previously set up a WikiLeaks website all about aliens, called AlienLeaks.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.