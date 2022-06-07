Apple has unveiled some new features coming to the iMessage this year including editing messages, unsending messages, and marking messages as unread to save for later.

Apple executives unveiled new features and products at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that will be available to consumers with iOS16 sometime this Fall.

Craig Federighi, the VP of Software Engineering at Apple, introduced the new features saying they were some of the most highly requested from product developers.

The edit button will allow users to edit a text to fix any errors up to 15 minutes after a text has been sent. Once a message has been edited a small text indicating someone has edited the message will appear.

The unsend feature allows users to unsend a text up to 15 minutes after the text has been sent. Users will be notified that a message was unsent.

iMessage users will also be able to mark a thread of messages as 'unread' to save it for later much like an option with e-mail.

The edit and undo send options are new to iOS16 Apple / YouTube

Much like the Twitter edit button, users felt divided over the new features with some people worried it could contribute to unhealthy habits.

"The new iMessage allows you to edit messages after you send them. I can’t wait to send a risky text then change it to a motivational scripture if she doesn’t respond in 3minutes," one wrote.

"gaslighting boutta be crazy when apple adds unsend and edit to imessage," a Twitter user wrote.

"anyone who unsends an imessage on my phone will be blocked," Asia wrote.

"I’m going to cry tears of joy: iMessage is getting unsend & edit message functionality," another user tweeted.

Some other features in iOS16 will be adding a driver's license to the Apple Wallet, the ability to customize lock screen fonts, adding more widget options, and customizing focus mode.



Now users will be able to dictate what notifications they may receive while at work or sleeping by sorting safari tabs, app notifications, and message notifications into "personal", "work", or "sleep" with focus filters.

iOS16 will be available to users with a second-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 8, or newer.

