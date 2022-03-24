Apple is testing abilities to use driving licenses in iPhone Wallets

Apple is testing the ability to add ID cards such as driving licenses to your iPhone's Wallet.

Arizona is the first state to have access to the new feature.

For security reasons, you'll have to take a selfie as well as scan your document to keep it on file. Each submission will be verified by the state to prevent identity theft. Sky Harbor Airport will allow digital versions for TSA checkpoints as part of the trial.

Currently, you can store loyalty cards and bank cards for easier access than the physical thing.

