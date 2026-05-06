Why Apple could pay you $95 in an AI lawsuit settlement

Apple is set to pay out up to $95 to owners of certain iPhones as part of a $250 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit alleging false advertising of its artificial intelligence capabilities. The tech giant, based in Cupertino, California, reached the agreement on Tuesday.

The legal action, filed on behalf of US consumers in a San Francisco federal court, claimed Apple misled customers with a marketing campaign that promoted AI features for its virtual assistant, Siri, which were not yet available. This included the launch of the iPhone 16 in 2024, where Apple trumpeted new AI features as part of its "Apple Intelligence" software updates.

The company has been striving to keep pace with its tech rivals in the burgeoning AI sector but has yet to deliver on the promised Siri revamp, two years after its initial promotion.

Lawyers representing the iPhone owners have sought preliminary court approval for the proposed \$250 million settlement. If sanctioned by a judge, it would mark one of Apple's largest payouts of its kind.

The settlement encompasses approximately 37 million devices purchased in the United States between 10 June 2024 and 29 March 2025, including all iPhone 16 models, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Eligible owners could receive a minimum of $25 per device, with payout potentially reaching $95, contingent on the number of claims filed and other variables, according to court documents. Customers will be notified via email or post on how to submit a claim through a dedicated settlement website.

Apple stated: "Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."

Court filings indicate that Apple was taken by surprise by the intense consumer interest in the Siri AI features. Buyers expressed anger upon discovering that the new functionalities would be released later than anticipated. The lawsuit contended that consumers "would not have purchased the Eligible Devices or would have paid significantly less, had they known Enhanced Siri features were not available."

While Apple's AI features remain under development, competitors like Google and Samsung have been rolling out more advanced technology on their devices. Apple is expected to unveil its Siri upgrade this year, likely at its annual developer conference next month. The company added that it has "introduced dozens of features" since launching Apple Intelligence, such as Visual Intelligence and Live Translations.