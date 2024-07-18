Apple expert reveals simple habits that are destroying your iPhone battery

An ex-Apple employee has revealed the various habits we do that can cause damage to our iPhone's battery - and you may be surprised by what some of these are.

TikToker and former Apple salesperson Tyler Morgan (@hitomidocameraroll) provided a rundown of all the things we should reconsider doing if we want our device to last longer.

Here are all the tips and tricks Morgan shared:

Avoid regularly switching off your phone

The first piece of advice from Morgan was to not turn off your phone all the time and the reason for this is that they are "designed to stay on".

Only if the phone is unresponsive is the time you should be turning them off.





Stop sending photos to friends via message

When sending photos to friends, Morgan recommends sending them via AirDrop instead of over message because if the friend saves the images, they have two versions of the same snaps saved.

They will have the photo in the form of a large attachment and the one they've saved to their album, therefore this takes up more phone storage.





Don't fall asleep next to your device

Although snoozing next to your phone may be ideal for hearing your alarm in the morning, having your phone stored underneath your pillow could be detrimental.

"Please do not sleep with your phone next to or under your pillow. [The pillow] can cause it to overheat," he explained.

"What happens when your phone overheats every single night? Your battery gets worse."

Not to mention that an overheating phone can potentially cause a fire.





Don't bring your phone in the shower

While many of us like to listen to music or a podcast in the shower, it is something that Tyler doesn't recommend if you want to look after your phone.

He said: "Moisture will get into your phone a little bit.

"The next thing is overheating. [Your phone] will overheat fast, especially for someone that likes to take long showers."





@hitomidocameraroll Do you shower with your phone? #apple #iPhone #tipsandtricks #iphonetips #iPhoneTricks #battery #tips #techtips #tech





Avoid fully charging your phone

There's nothing worse than your phone running out of battery so most of us like to ensure ours is fully charged at 100 per cent - however this may be harming your phone's battery health, according to Morgan.

"Keep it between 20 per cent and 80 per cent if you can," he said.

In the comments, someone said that they "don’t understand" why they should charge their phone to the max.

Another commenter answered: "[It] reduces the life of the battery slightly. Batteries are most stable around 55-60 per cent so it’s best to keep it in a decent range."

How many of these habits do you do?

