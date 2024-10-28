Apple will pay hacker $1 million if they successfully hack new AI system

Apple has offered up to $1 million if a hacker successfully gets into the company's new AI-focused servers – and inevitably, the announcement has birthed a series of memes from amateurs up for the challenge.

It comes after the company designed Private Cloud Compute servers to address privacy concerns. The servers will delete a user request as soon as it's complete. It also offers end-to-end encryption, which means the tech giant won't be able to recover user requests made through Apple Intelligence.

Apple asked the security community to vet the privacy function. They started with a team of researchers but have since broadened out the search to members of the public.

"To further encourage your research in Private Cloud Compute, we’re expanding Apple Security Bounty to include rewards for vulnerabilities that demonstrate a compromise of the fundamental security and privacy guarantees of PCC," the company shared.

These include a $250,000 payout for finding a way to hack Private Cloud Compute remotely and exposing a user's data request. There is also a staggering $1 million up for grabs if arbitrary code execution flaws are spotted.

Apple said they will also reward reports "even if it doesn’t match a published category".

"We believe Private Cloud Compute is the most advanced security architecture ever deployed for cloud AI compute at scale, and we look forward to working with the research community to build trust in the system and make it even more secure and private over time," it added.

Researchers can learn more about the scheme here.

