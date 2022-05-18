Veterans of the US military are speaking out about their experience with a UFO and claim they were asked to stay quiet about it when trying to report it.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Sergeant Travis Bingham, 36, E4 Specialist Vishal Singh, 29, and Private First Class Dovell Engram, 28, recounted an inexplicable experience they had in December 2014 while stationed near the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

The three men were stationed there with the 3rd Cavalry as part of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) mission. They were meant to watch for any potential military activity from either Egypt or Israel.

One night, Engram spotted a bright life and aircraft of some sort while on watch at the guard tower, he told Daily Mail he was "scared s***less" upon seeing it and called over Bingham to look as well.

"‘I would describe it as a big object with several smaller objects, which appeared to be communicating, or scuffling, like a dogfight in the air," Bingham told Daily Mail. "We knew it wasn’t our military and it was baffling."

Singh also witnessed the glowing light and aircraft and using night-vision goggles he watched the aircraft and lights move around the desert, which he says occurred at "hypersonic speeds".

"The craft and smaller objects began moving like fireflies, left, right, up and down,’ Singh said. "They were turning everywhere instantaneously. They must have been 30,000 ft high in the sky."





But none of the men could attribute the craft to a military ship or technology nor could military persons from Egypt and Israel

"I cannot imagine any military that has this type of technology. We’re talking u-turns while at hypersonic speeds."

However, the men had no way to report the sighting as there was no protocol in place and they feared retaliation for reporting the incident. They explained that they felt they could be given psychological evaluations that would be damaging to their careers.

One of them told Daily Mail he was told to ‘keep your mouth shut’ by a senior officer after word spread among his regiment about the sighting.

This is not the first time a person has been told to keep quiet about a potential UFO sighting. A former Air Force photographer said he was asked to cover up a UFO sighting.

In an effort to take sightings more seriously, Congress held its first meeting pertaining to UFO sightings in over 50 years.

While watching video footage of Unexplained Aerial Phenomena, one congressman had a difficult time comprehending a potential UFO.



