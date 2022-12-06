If you've scrolled through Instagram recently, you may have been bombarded with artsy AI portraits.

But how are people doing them?

It's all down to the Lensa AI app, which allows users to create a 'Magic Avatar' of themselves. The app, from Prisma AI, has recently introduced a feature enabling people to run their images through an artificial intelligence illustrator.

"Six years ago, @prisma made a blast turning photos into art with the power of #neuralnetworks. Today @lensa.ai, the project by Prisma Labs team, is taking it one step further with mind-blowing AI avatars!” the company said in an Instagram post last month.

Since then, the avatars have become incredibly popular on the platform.

"This is not a filter or an effect," Prisma said. "These AI avatars are generated from scratch but with your face in mind. Upload 10-20 pictures, give it a few minutes, and get hundreds of artworks created by #artificialintelligence for you!"

The app itself is free to download and offers a free trial. However, it charges £2.49 to try out the new feature and receive 50 AI images.

Here's how you can get the AI portraits for yourself. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Download the Lensa AI app from the App Store. You can sign up for a paid subscription or enable a seven-day free trial. Click 'Try Now' for the 'Magic Avatars' and read through the company's T&Cs and Privacy Policy Upload 10-20 solo photos featuring the same person Once they're uploaded, the app will ask for your gender The app will then create the images, and you can ask to be alerted when ready

