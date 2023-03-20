A mind-reading beer robot can pour you the perfect pint

The world's first mind-reading beer pump has been unveiled which lets punters pour the perfect pint - using just their brain.

The robot - called Homer - uses electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to track brain patterns via activity in the forehead.

The user then controls both the tap pouring and the angle of the glass - and the more focused the user the better their pint turns out.

Homer began as a fun experiment set up by an entrepreneur, robotics expert and neuroscientist Seth Jackson.

It was created just a year later and CEO Seth set up the company Thirsty Thoughts to share the machine with the public.

Seth said: "This is the world's one and only mind controlled, beer-pouring robot.

It reads your mind and measures your mental focus.

"It doesn't know what you're focusing on, you could be focusing on anything, but you're controlling the robot's pour of the tap and the angle of the glass.

"If you're good at it you pour the perfect pint, if you're bad at it you make a big frothy mess all over my robot."

Eight years after Homer's inception, the machine has poured over 10,000 mind-controlled pints for thirsty users.

It's hoped the machine will inspire young people to get into engineering.

Seth continued: ''We built it eight years ago as an experiment, as a prototype and it's turned into an amazing business. It's technology for joy."

