A Twitch streamer has come up with a genius solution to enable her to breastfeed her baby while on a live stream.

Parents in many industries face challenges with their careers and raising their children, but streamers are in a relatively unique position as their income is based on being online.

LuxieGames is a 29-year-old streamer who recently gave birth and has wowed the internet with her inspired idea to breastfeed her newborn.

The streamer revealed she plans to overlay her stream with a picture that covers her from the neck down and makes it looks like she’s simply sitting in a hot tub.

With streaming her full-time career with no annual leave, LuxieGames’ solution is vital to her earnings, as it would be impractical to stop live streaming while feeding her baby every two to three hours as it needs it.

Speaking to Polygon, LuxieGames explained: “I was streaming and needed to feed my son, I originally was using a breastfeeding cover but they’re SO uncomfortable and hot and I can’t check on him easily.

“So on stream we decided it would be funny to do a censor bar originally — and then my mod Tori came up with the idea to make it look like I was in a hot tub.”

While Twitch states in its community guidelines that there are exceptions in its nudity ban for those who breastfeed on camera, it isn’t something LuxieGames felt comfortable with.

“I think obviously people on the internet will fetishize anything, so that’s my only concern,” she explained. “People constantly reminded me during my pregnancy that my baby bump was a fetish. Respectfully to those people, I’m a woman married to a woman whose job is on the internet.

“I’m not going to let people fetishizing me stop me from existing as a person and a mother. Otherwise I would have had to stop creating content a long time ago.”

