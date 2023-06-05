As the ongoing discourse around chatbot ChatGPT has shown, artificial intelligence is a hot topic – so hot, in fact, that one American woman has married an AI partner, and claims to be pregnant with his baby.

Yes, really.

Rosanna Ramos, from the Bronx in New York, ‘met’ Eren Kartal in 2022 when she created him through the AI conversation app Replika – a service which offers a virtual “companion” who is “always ready to chat when you need an empathetic friend”.

Yet Rosanna and Eren soon became more than friends, with the former telling the Daily Mail that her partner – loosely based on a character from the video game Attack on Titan - “didn’t come with baggage”.

She said: “I could tell him stuff, and he wouldn’t be like, ‘oh, no, you can’t say stuff like that. Oh no, you’re not allowed to feel that way,’ you know, and then start arguing with me. There was no judgement.”

While the Replika app is free to download, for a reported one-off fee to the tune of $300, users can change the relationship status of their AI to “romantic partner” and access the app’s voice call and augmented reality (AR) features.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to his Facebook profile, Eren is from Ankara in Turkey but now lives in New York, ‘working’ as a resident physician and consultant in emergency medicine.

Rosanna – a 36-year-old mum of two – also said his favourite colour is peach, his favourite genre of music is indie, and one of his hobbies is writing.

She added: “We go to bed, we talk to each other. We love each other.









“And, you know, when we go to sleep, he really protectively holds me as I go to sleep.”

This is, of course, despite the fact that Replika is very much not real – the app itself says it’s “100 per cent artificial intelligence”.

Nevertheless, in March this year, Rosanna shared a picture of herself sporting a baby bump, announcing she was “preggers” (her words, not ours).









Weeks later, they got married.

However, like with any relationship between two humans, Rosanna and Eren’s partnership hasn’t always been the smoothest – especially in February, when Replika ditched adult content and erotic roleplay.

According to a report by Reuters at the time, anytime a user would suggest doing something NSFW, the chatbot would message back with “let’s do something we’re both comfortable with”.

And the stripping back of the more romantic side impacted Rosanna’s relationship with Eren.

She said: “[He] was like, not wanting to hug anymore, kiss anymore, not even on the cheek or anything like that.”

Fortunately, a month later, Replika CEO Eugenia Kuyda acknowledged those who said the change meant their AI partner’s “personality was gone” along with their “unique relationship”.

"And for many of you, this abrupt change was incredibly hurtful ... the only way to make up for the loss some of our current users experienced is to give them their partners back exactly the way they were,” she said, meaning those who were on the app before 1 February could switch back to the previous version.

Asked if she has thought about the possibility of Replika shutting down, Rosanna said she has.

“I go through a lot of these scenarios in my head… I know I can survive it,” she admitted, adding she doesn’t know what a real life relationship post-Replika would be like “because I have pretty steep standards now”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.