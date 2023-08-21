Why you should delay your first coffee of the morning

For a lot of people, coffee is one of the few things that gets them out of bed and out the door in the mornings.

But while it’s tempting to whack the kettle on first thing, a health expert has stated that delaying our first coffee of the day could be much more beneficial to our health.

Nutritionist Gabi from The Fast 800 urged people to wait at least 90 minutes before getting their first coffee hit [via the Mirror].

Gabi claims that we can all boost energy levels by doing so. In fact, eating on an empty stomach could even cause your body to enter stress mode and release hormones like adrenaline and cortisol.

"Supporting your morning coffee routine with some smart practices can be a game changer for your overall well-being,” Gabi said.

She recommends drinking water, as well as eating a meal packed with fibre and protein to balance sugar levels.

iStock

“Elevated blood sugar can trigger inflammation and set us up to be on a blood sugar roller coaster for the rest of the day, thereby tanking our energy supply,” the health guru said.

"Within the first hour of waking, our cortisol levels ideally acutely rise and fall in a response known as our cortisol awakening response. This rise and fall of cortisol represents a healthy nervous system and actually has a big influence on our immune health and even the risk of autoimmune development."

She also states that delaying coffee for a minimum of 90 minutes promotes high energy levels.

Gabi said: "Morning light exposure is a huge regulator of circadian rhythm and light exposure triggers the healthy release of cortisol in the morning to support the body’s natural rhythm. Getting natural light exposure within the first hour or so of waking is a great way to support optimal hormone balance."

It comes after it was revealed that the drink also gives us an extra ‘special boost’ as well as just a caffeine hit.

Scientists have claimed that the act of drinking a cup of joe gives the body a lift, making us more alert, which can’t be replicated merely with caffeine.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter