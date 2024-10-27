A "digital condom" is been created by a German company to prevent non-consensual content during sex from being recorded.

The first-of-its-kind app from BILLY BOY and Innocean Berlin called the "CAMDOM" can block mobile devices and is "as easy to use as a regular condom" - but how exactly does this work?

Well, users place their smartphones close to each other and swipe down a virtual button to block all cameras and microphones before sex.

If one party tries to "sneak out" of the lock and try to record intimate footage, then an alarm will ring to let the other person know of the potential threat of the non-consensual recording and can simultaneously block as many devices as needed.

In order to unblock the camera and microphone, the button must be pressed simultaneously by all parties involved.





@billy_boy_de Say hello to the first ever digital condom 👀 #BILLYBOY #Camdom #Dating #Prevention #MentalHealth

This app comes as there has been a reported rise in revenge porn in the UK which the government defines as "the sharing of private, sexual materials, either photos or videos, of another person, without their consent and with the purpose of causing embarrassment or distress."

In 2023, there was a 106 per cent increase in reports compared to the previous year, according to data from The Revenge Porn Helpline.

Additionally, one in 14 adults in England and Wales have experienced threats to share their intimate images without their consent, Refuge research found.

The app developer of the Candom, Felipe Almeida, said: “Nowadays, smartphones have become an extension of our body and we store a lot of sensitive data on them. In order to protect you from the recording of non-consensual content, we've created the first app that can block your camera and mic simply through the use of Bluetooth.”



BILLY BOY says its mission is "to help people unlock their pleasure, especially the younger generation" and believes this app is a "proof point of its commitment - because in an always-online world, safe sex in the virtual realm matters, too."

You can now download the CAMDOM by BILLY BOY app on Android and is set to launch soon on iOS.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.