Elon Musk's rules for 'hiring' sent to Tesla employees

Billionaire Elon Musk has demanded that he personally approves every new employee at Tesla in a leaked email.

Musk is a co-founder and the CEO of Tesla and according to leaked emails, it appears the South African entrepreneur is wanting to take a more hands-on approach to his role there.

According to Insider, Musk wants to approve every new employee the automotive company takes on, writing in a leaked email: “Think carefully before sending me the request,” adding, “No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval.”

The email was sent by Musk on Monday (15 May) morning in which he said he wanted “to gain a better understanding of our hiring”.

It requested that executives send him a weekly list of prospective candidates for him to approve – a big task since the company hires on average 30,000 people per year.

It comes as Musk recently announced a new chief executive will be taking over the running of Twitter after the billionaire acquired the platform in October 2022 becoming its CEO.

Linda Yaccarino, the former chief executive of NBCUniversal advertising, is set to take the helm as CEO in approximately six weeks' time, while Musk will undertake the chief technology officer role.

The news may explain why Musk is now keen to take on a more hands-on role in the hiring at Tesla, particularly as shareholders in the company expressed concern in an open letter that Twitter had left him “distracted” and “overly focused on other ventures”.

Last year, the automotive company said it received more than 3.6 million job applications and hired around 127,000 people through its competitive process.

