Elon Musk is a gaming fan and he’s been going out of his way to tell the world how much he loves Elden Ring over recent days.

Sadly for him, though, it looks like the Elden Ring community doesn’t like him back. Or at least they don’t like the build he’s given himself for his game.

He posted on Twitter this week saying: “Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I have ever seen.”

Musk then proceeded to post screen shots of his method online.

In his own particular version of the game, he decided to give himself a staff, two swords and two shields, which made him an incredibly heavy character.

“Equipped load will be lower if fast roll is needed,” he posted.

If you’re not sure why that’s a problem, then let us explain.

Many gamers have taken issue with the build because the amount of weight you carry in the game impacts your speed. Carrying all that weaponry makes you less able to dodge attacks and roll at a much slower pace.

It also means you’d have fewer invincibility frames which makes you most susceptible to attack.

You can only use one weapon at a time, which means it makes little sense to carry loads of weaponry as all it will do is slow you down - but that’s exactly what Musk has chosen to do.

As gamers have pointed out on social media, the fact he’s carrying two shields is particularly baffling. He also hasn’t matched the armour that you’d typically see with a heavier roll tactic.

Safe to say, the Elden Ring community found the whole thing very funny.

















