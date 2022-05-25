The Chinese military is working on a plan to destroy Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system - if the government decides it's a threat to national security.

The billionaire's Starlink system has brought internet access to underserved areas around the globe, allowing people to get online by connecting to satellites lurking in low-orbit.

A study led by Ren Yuanzhen, a researcher with the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications, said: "A combination of soft and hard kill methods should be adopted to make some Starlink satellites lose their functions and destroy the constellation's operating system."

The report says that because US military drones and fighter jets are connected by Starlink, the technology could prove to be a threat to national security in China.

A few months ago, two satellites launched by his SpaceX company had close encounters with the China Space Station, which probably didn't help relations.



Musk's plan to launch 30,000 more satellites in a second-generation constellation probably hasn't helped relations with the Chinese government.

The report was first covered in the South China Morning Post.

It's been a rough couple of days for Musk.

Meanwhile his mom seems to be having a whale of a time - the model is back on the front page, with an impressive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover.

