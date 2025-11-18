‘Copycat’: Elon Musk slams Jeff Bezos' new AI startup, Project Prometheus

Well, the billionaires are digging ateach other again, as Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has accused Amazon boss Jeff Bezos of being a “copycat” for launching ‘Project Prometheus’ - a new artificial intelligence startup concerning the manufacturing of computers, automobiles and spacecraft.

According to the New York Times, Bezos is co-chief executive officer of the new company, which has received more than $6 million in funding.

Three people familiar with the firm told the outlet that Project Prometheus has recruited almost 100 employees – some coming from rival companies such as OpenAI (of ChatGPT fame), Google’s DeepMind and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

However, when Musk caught wind of this on his own Twitter/X platform on Monday, he tweeted: “Haha no way [laughing emoji]. Copy [cat emoji].”

And Musk isn’t the only one who’s ridiculed Bezos over the new company.

One Twitter/X user wrote: “Jeff Bezos is the Amazon Basics version of Elon Musk”:

“Billionaires are literally building the same thing over and over on the saturated market,” tweeted another:

And a third asked: “What’s next, a brain chip company?”

Musk and Bezos’ feud is well-documented, with the former reportedly missing out on Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party recently because of his falling out with the latter.

According to journalist Rob Shuter, a source told him Musk’s absence “wasn’t an oversight”, adding that “Elon wasn’t invited. Period”.

Ouch.

indy100 has approached both BlueOrigin and Amazon for a comment from Bezos on Musk’s latest remarks.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.