Elon Musk fires back after Billie Eilish blasts him a 'pathetic p***y' in wealth row

Elon Musk has hit back after Billie Eilish called out the billionaire on Instagram over the weekend.

For the blissfully unaware, Eilish shared some food for thought with her 124 million followers, reposting a string of posts from activist group 'My Voice, My Choice'. The posts laid out what Musk, who’s on track to become the world’s first trillionaire, could actually do with his money to help the world and the economy.

According to the group, it takes around $40 billion a year to end world hunger by 2030, $1–2 billion annually to save all 10,443 critically endangered species, and about $53 billion for a full rebuild of Gaza.

Then came the final slide, set against a black backdrop, where the ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer straight-up called Musk a "f***ing pathetic p***y b**** coward".

But now, Musk has fired back.

In a post shared on his own platform X/Twitter, the tech mogul replied to an Eilish fan account that had highlighted her original Instagram Stories.

His response? "She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed."

This isn't the first time Eilish has called out billionaires, urging them to "give your money away" at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards last month.

"If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?" the singer asked during her acceptance speech.

"If you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it," she added.

Eilish has also put her own money where her mouth is, donating $11.5 million from her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to various organisations and charities.

Indy100 reached out to Billie Eilish's representative for comment

