Elon Musk 'wasn't invited' to Kris Jenner's 70th party over alleged Jeff Bezos feud

Elon Musk reportedly missed out on Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party because of a decades-long feud with fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos .

Over the weekend, celebrities from every industry imaginable turned out to celebrate the birthday of Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner, with a James Bond–themed party.

The huge bash was planned by Mindy Weiss and hosted at a £133 million ($165 million) mansion owned by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Beverly Hills.

Among those in attendance were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Adele, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder and Justin Bieber.

Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates were also among the guests, with some begging the question as to why Elon Musk wasn’t schmoozing with his billionaire pals.

Well, according to reports , a source has claimed it was no accident that Musk wasn’t there.

They claim that his absence was “not an oversight” and is instead linked to a long-running rivalry between Musk and Bezos, with “no love lost” between them. Allegedly, Bezos removed Musk’s name from the guest list, with the source claiming “Elon wasn't invited. Period”.

The two have reportedly been feuding since 2004 at least, after they met to discuss their shared ambition of space exploration. Since then, their rival companies – Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’s Blue Origin – have been battling it out for contracts in the same space.

The source alleges Bezos was dressed as James Bond for the occasion, with one partygoer reportedly saying: “Bezos was 007 for the night — and Elon didn’t make the trailer.”

