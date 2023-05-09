A plan by Elon Musk to delete inactive Twitter accounts has sparked a huge backlash - including from Andrew Tate.

Musk has announced he will delete accounts that have not been used in a while, warning people that this will see them lose followers.

But while that isn't the end of the world, some have expressed concern that the accounts of deceased family members will go too - cutting people off from seeing a history of their loved one's 140-character thoughts.

Controversial commentator Tate, who is now under house arrest following months of detainment in a Romanian prison on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organised criminal activity, had an issue with the plan for instance.

He tweeted:

And others weighed in with their views:

According to Twitter's policy, users should log in to their accounts at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

But there is a way to save tweets.

To export an archive, go to your account settings by clicking the "more" icon in the navigation bar and selecting your account from the menu. Then click on download an archive of your data.

Nevertheless, it seems that Twitter's new regime is continuing to give people a headache.

