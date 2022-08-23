Elon Musk has, once again, done the most Elon Musk thing possible – and this time, he's planning ahead for Halloween.

The billionaire Tesla CEO took to Twitter to announce his brain-computer interface (BCI) debut in the form of a "show and tell" event.

Neuralink, Musk's company specialising in artificial intelligence, was launched in 2016. It designs and installs brain chips to strengthen people's cognitive abilities and is said to be fitted by stitching a computer chip into the brain with tiny threads.

The brain implant was tested on a nine-year-old monkey, Pager, who was able to play a video game with its mind in April 2021. "Soon our monkey will be on twitch & discord," Musk wrote on Twitter.

The animal sadly died during testing, according to Daily Mail, after the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) filed complaints of animal abuse to the US Department of Agriculture.

Jeremy Beckham, the research advocacy coordinator with the committee, said: “UC Davis may have handed over its publicly-funded facilities to a billionaire, but that doesn’t mean it can evade transparency requirements."



While details about what the event were sparse, Musk revealed in April that his invention was gearing up for its first-ever human trials at the end of 2022.



Earlier this year, the company posted a job advertisement on the hunt for a 'Clinical Trial Director’ with the first test subjects expected to be people with paralysis.

"As the Clinical Trial Director, you’ll work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink’s first Clinical Trial participants!" it read.

