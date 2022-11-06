Some verified accounts on Twitter have been impersonating Elon Musk as they appear to make use of their free verification before Musk's controversial new blue tick charge comes in.

Twitter's verification was previously only available to high-profile or influential individuals and organisations to prove their identity but now an $8 per month subscription service has been launched where anyone who wants to pay can get a blue tick for themselves.

The move was announced by Musk on Twitter on November 1: "Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b******t. Blue for $8/month."

Subscribers will also receive priority in replies, mentions and search and would be able to post longer videos and audios as well as see half as many ads, along with "paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us."

But those who already have a blue tick through the old method have decided to prank Musk by changing their name to the new Twitter owner as well as using the same profile picture he has - and then tweet something chaotically weird as people may believe it's Musk at a first glance.

On Reddit's facepalm forum, someone shared in a since-deleted post that "Verified Twitter users impersonating Elon Musk is getting out of control," and shared a screenshot from the verified @ChrisWarcraft who had changed his name and photo to match Musk's.

Some of the Elon online impersonations have been going viral Twitter

"There is nothing better than waking up and enjoying a fresh, steaming cup of my own urine. Such a tangy way to start the day, and it’s scientifically proven to help brain cells grow. If you want to be like me, drink your pee," Warcraft tweeted.

Another account trolling Musk (@richsommer which has since been suspended) quote tweeted Warcraft's troll and wrote: "This isn't funny guys :("

"Ok, I'll go down to $6.78 for the blue checky thing," another imposter account @unrealfehr as he bargained on the new monthly subscription, and in the thread eventually went down to $1.97 "Like a Costco discount."





One verified account pranked Musk by pretending to bargain down the price of the verification tick Twitter

Twitter users can now purchase blue-tick status in a new update for Apple devices where people in certain countries can get this feature by signing up for the Twitter Blue service for $7.99 (£7) per month.

