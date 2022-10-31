A report has allegedly revealed that verified Twitter users might have to pay to keep their blue ticks following Elon Musk's $44 billion (£38 billion) takeover.

Executives have reportedly been discussing the move to make Twitter "verified badges" a paid feature on Twitter Blue, sources told Platformer.

The $4.99 (£4.30) subscription service launched last year gives users access to features such as the ability to bookmark tweets, customisable app icons and a "reader mode" to easily view lengthier tweets. The service is currently only available in the US, Canada Australia, and New Zealand.

Reports suggest that the optional service will jump to $19.99 (£17.31) with the added feature. Twitter would be the first social media app that requires payment for verified status.

According to The Verge, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue tick. Employees working on the project were allegedly told on Sunday (October 30) that if they don't meet the November 7th deadline, they will be fired.

The Tesla CEO and self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" has already voiced his concerns about the verification process – having only been on the job three days.

He previously described it 'like if Kafka had a Magic 8-Ball."

On Sunday, Musk took to Twitter to disclose that the "whole verification process is being revamped," but did not clarify how or when.

Resistant users have since turned to the platform, with one verified news anchor penning: "I AM NOT PAYING 240 BUCKS A YEAR FOR THIS BLUE TICK."

Another added: "If having a blue tick is proof that you paid for a blue tick, it becomes naff as *fuck*. Even worse than it is now."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "I'd like to pretend my blue tick doesn't mean anything to me but of course, it is absolutely everything and I will talk about losing it in therapy."

Indy100 has reached out to Twitter for comment.

