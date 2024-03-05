13 of the best memes as Facebook and Instagram crashes

Don't panic, you have not been hacked. Facebook, Instagram and Threads are down – and in true modern-day style, people have switched over to X/Twitter to see what the deal is.

On Tuesday (5 March) afternoon, some social media users found themselves logged out of their Facebook accounts, along with Instagram accounts glitching.

Facebook has seemingly locked out members from their accounts with notices showing that their sessions have expired.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, feeds are failing to refresh and messages failing to send.

Downdetector, a service that monitors outages worldwide, is showing over 150,000 reports of Facebook failing. A further 26,000 reports show Instagram cutting out at the time of writing.

Indy100 reached out to Meta for comment

