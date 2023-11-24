Key GTA 6 pre-order date 'leaks' ahead of new trailer

Key pre-order information for Grand Theft Auto 6 has 'leaked' online.

Fans cannot wait for the upcoming game and the hype around the upcoming December reveal of GTA 6 shows it, and a pre-order date will enable fans to get their hands on a copy of the game - virtually - while they await release.

GTA 6 will be announced by Rockstar Games early next month with a teaser trailer, and then it's a waiting game until fans can put in an order for the new instalment of the popular series - with some pinning their hopes on a 'moon theory' that reveals GTA 6's release date.

Fans might not need that though. According to new leaks thanks to Rockstar Universe who have shared a conversation with Argos Support that potentially reveals a key date for GTA 6 - the pre-order date of December 12th.

"I have been informed the software Grand Theft Auto VI for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order on December 12, 2023, confirmed to us by the distributors," said the 'Argos Helpers' account.

Now, take this with a pinch of salt. There are spelling and grammatical errors, and Rockstar Universe's attempt to double-source the release date with Argos were met with them being told there was not a date for pre-orders:

“It is not announced. Once they announce it, then it will be available,” said a spokesperson for the store.

For the optimists reading, there are a few things to hold onto. Spelling errors don't discount information from being right, and we know a trailer is coming in early December and that, usually, pre-order information directly follows that first reveal - and if a date had been given accidentally, it's unlikely that it would be given again to anyone asking.

However, Rockstar Universe's diligence in confirming the information may put paid to speculation, and the waiting continues.

At least we know it's coming, though, and even if the Argos leak was made up by trolls, there's a window of time for that particular 'broken clock' to be correct. Fans will have December 12th in the back of their mind as they await the first details on GTA 6, and if it is revealed before? Then it'll be one big festive treat indeed.

indy100 has reached out to Argos for comment.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter