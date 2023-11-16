GTA 6 release date has been linked to 'Moon theory'

Grand Theft Auto fans are convinced they were right that the next big development for the upcoming sixth edition of the franchise would be tied to the phases of the Moon.

A promotional image posted by Rockstar Games in late September showed two GTA characters standing in front of a Vinewood sign (the game’s version of Hollywood). Most of the letters are obscured, leaving just VI, the Roman numerals for the number six, visible.

On the other side of the characters is the Moon in its waning phase, with about 85 percent of it visible. Fans think significant announcements and potential release dates could be tied to when the real-life Moon is next at that stage.

It came weeks before Rockstar Games announced that the first trailer for GTA 6 would come in early December. And the next time the Moon is at that phase? Early December.

In the blog post, Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser wrote: “Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

“In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto.”

The commitment to the Moon theory among fans prompted others to marvel at how closely the new trailer is going to be scrutinised for signs of a release date.

One person wrote on Reddit: “Hype over GTA VI will be on [a] completely new level, because [the] whole social media world is much more active now and gaming is more mainstream than ever.”

Another wrote: “Isn’t the game getting a trailer now? I’d say all those were teasers. It got us talking didn’t it? It brought attention back to ‘when’s the next gta gonna be announced already?’”

It’s worth remembering that Rockstar hasn’t even announced the title of the game, or when it will be released yet. It just announced when it will tell people more.

But because that game is Grand Theft Auto, it was enough to make it the biggest news of the month for gamers.

Moon theory or not, it's safe to say that trailer is going to get a lot of attention when it finally drops.

