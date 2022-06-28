As America continues to deal with the aftershock of its Supreme Court opting to scrap the landmark precedent on abortion set by Roe v Wade, a hacker group has vowed to target “pro-life entities” in the US who are supportive of the decision.

TechMonitor reports that the collective, known as SiegedSec, has already released data purporting to be from the governments of Arkansas and Kentucky – two states which have strict laws against abortion.

A statement posted to the app Telegram reads: “Like many, we are also pro-choice - one shouldn’t be denied access to abortion.

“As added pressure to the US government, we have leaked many internal documents and files retrieved from Kentucky’s and Arkansas’ government servers. These docs have plenty of employee [personally identifiable information] and lots more.

“Our main targets are any pro-life entities, including government servers of the states with anti-abortion laws. Keep protesting, keep yourself safe, f*** the government.”

The statement also said “attacks will continue” as the group described their actions as “hacktivism”.

SiegedSec aren’t the only group to carry out hacks on governments in protest over controversial policies and legislations, with the notorious vigilante group Anonymous launching several assaults on Russia following the country’s decision to invade Ukraine earlier this year.

They have broadcasted the ‘troll face’ meme onto Russian military radios, hacked into the country’s gas pumps to broadcast information about the Russia-Ukraine war, and took over a Russian state television programme to share live footage of Ukraine.

In April, hackers acting on behalf of Anonymous claimed they had hacked into the CCTV system of the Kremlin.

“We won’t stop until we reveal all of your secrets. You won’t be able to stop us. Now we’re inside the castle, Kremlin,” they said.

