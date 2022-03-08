The hacking group known as Anonymous have found a way to troll the Russian military with an infamous meme.

The collective of unknown hackers cyberattack entities like companies, large institutions and even governments.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, they have been using their know-how to irritate the Kremlin by hacking Russian streaming services and playing footage of war.

Now the group have gone a step further and are intercepting and disrupting Russian military frequencies in the hopes of slowing the invasion.

In the group’s latest act, they claim to have intercepted Russian military radio and managed to instead make it broadcast the troll face meme.

Modern military radios have the ability to visualise audio transmission, meaning that they will be able to see the infamous image of the smiling man that is associated in online culture with trolling.

The group posted a clip of what this would look like to Russians using the shortwave radio station UVB-76 – widely used by the country’s military since at least 1982 and believed to be used to send coded messages.

In the clip, a series of whirring sounds can be heard. As they play, an image begins to take form as the sounds are translated visually, eventually revealing the troll face meme.

The so-called hacktivist group officially waged its own cyberwar on the Russian Federation on 24th February – the day they invaded Ukraine under Putin’s orders.

The collective claims its objective is only ever to achieve peace, not war.

