Instagram is trialling a new feature and it looks oddly familiar.
According to Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer known for his ability to reverse-engineer apps and discover unpublished features, the social media platform is launching Candid Challenges which asks people to take quick snaps of what they are up to at a random point in the day, using rear and front cameras.
When the photo is taken, it goes to people's story, and hmm this sounds like something we've heard of...
BeReal, which was launched in 2019 and has surged in popularity over the last few months, is an app which sends users a notification at a random time of day, every day, encouraging them to be "real" and take a photo using rear and front cameras of whatever possibly mundane thing they are doing at the time.
\u201c#Instagram is working on IG Candid Challenges, a feature inspired by @BeReal_App \ud83d\udc40\n\n\u2139\ufe0f Add other's IG Candid to your story tray. And everyday at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes.\u201d— Alessandro Paluzzi (@Alessandro Paluzzi) 1661198040
If users participate, they get to see and react to their friends' posts as well, and posts expire the following day whenever the next BeReal notification is sent.
An Instagram spokesperson confirmed to engadgetthat the feature is an "internal prototype" that is "not testing externally", but declined to provide additional details.
But people on social media were quick to draw comparisons between the feature and BeReal:
\u201cInstagram continues to copy things without fixing its current problems. Impressive.\u201d— Alessandro Zangrandi (@Alessandro Zangrandi) 1661245033
\u201cEveryone mad that Instagram is copying BeReal with "Candid Challenges"...remember that BeReal copied FrontBack's photo format from 2013. Social is a flat circle.\u201d— Josh Constine \ud83d\udcf6\ud83d\udd25 (@Josh Constine \ud83d\udcf6\ud83d\udd25) 1661216398
\u201cFacebook-owned Instagram trialing "Candid Challenges" to go up against BeReal is very very cringe.\u201d— Mark Di Stefano (@Mark Di Stefano) 1661216600
indy100 has contacted Instagram to comment on this story.
