BeReal is a social media platform that has risen in popularity recently and now it has received the ultimate meme treatment from Gen Z.

Founded in 2019 by Alexis Barreyat, the photo-sharing app offers users "a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life," according to the company and has been installed more than 7 million times - an increase of 315 per cent in downloads the start of this year alone.

The purpose of the platform is to go against the grain of curated social media feeds like Instagram where filters, plandids, and editing are the norm.

Instead on BeReal users share one photo per day whenever they get a notification it's time to post (this can be literally any time of the day) and they have two minutes to take a snap which will take a photo on the front and back camera simultaneously so every perspective is covered.

This image will then appear on your friend's feeds, and if you want the world to see what you're up to, your BeReal can appear on the explore page where random user's BeReal photos are displayed.

Of course, the internet being the internet seized and opportunity to take this format and have a little fun by making hilariously fake BeReals which have since gone viral.

It's hard to imagine what a celebrities life entails, so someone decided to create a humorous mock-up of what they imagined a BeReal from Drake to look like.

Love Island joined in with the meme by creating a BeReal based on contestant Luca's feelings towards Gemma who he's coupled up with chatting to Billy.





Some of the BeReal memes got political with former US president George W. Bush and former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher being a source of inspiration.





The Netflix series Heartstopper has been loved by Gen Z so it's no surprise Netflix Canada imagined what a Nick Nelson BeReal would turn out like - and no surprise it includes Charlie.





Elio's (Timothée Chalamet) heartbreak in Call Me By Your Name but make it on BeReal.





Nothing would encapsulate the tension within the Roy Family more than an uncurated BeReal, perhaps an addition to Successionseason four?





Now, this is not a BeReal you would want to take... but it's what Halloween's Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) would've taken when confront with Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) in the iconic horror movie.





Edward was certainly being real when caught a whiff of Bella's stench in Twilight...





These Candace stills from Phinneas and Ferb perfectly depict the struggle of posting similar BeReal pics each day.





The urgency is real when that notification comes through.

Taking BeReal to another level.





POV: You've posted four BeReals from your bed in a row while your feed looks like this.









Wishing it would appear at the perfect moment...





All of us in bed ready to go to sleep - when they said the notification could come anytime, they weren't joking.





Those two minutes are chaotic each time the notification pops up.







