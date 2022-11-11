In the latest indication that everything is Absolutely Fine at Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover last month, the social media platform has confirmed it has now gone back to labelling accounts as ‘official’ – despite deciding to ditch that policy just several hours prior.
The baffling scenes come after the website rolled out ‘blue checkmark’ verification on its paid subscription offer, Twitter Blue, for $8 a month – meaning any user could claim the badge previously reserved for “notable” accounts in the world of “government, news, entertainment” or more.
This has gone down exactly as you would expect it to, with fake accounts paying the $8 fee to impersonate Nintendo (and share an image of Mario giving us the middle finger), former US president George W. Bush and ex-UK prime minister Tony Blair.
On Tuesday, Esther Crawford, who works on early stage products at Twitter, tweeted: “A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the ‘Official’ label to select accounts when we launch.
“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The announcement was mocked by users as being “a verification process for verified users”, with verification being made public “only to put another layer of verification on top of it”:
\u201c@esthercrawford @TwitterBlue ??? A verification process for verified users. Am I missing sth., so basically the blue check mark is just a sign "I paid 8$" no verification process besides the instructions in place to basically be able to transfer money?!\nSoo weird.\u201d— Esther Crawford \u2728 (@Esther Crawford \u2728) 1667946585
\u201c@esthercrawford @TwitterBlue So...\n\nYou reinvented verification.\u201d— Esther Crawford \u2728 (@Esther Crawford \u2728) 1667946585
\u201c@esthercrawford @TwitterBlue So you guys made Verification public... only to put another layer of verification on top of it??\u201d— Esther Crawford \u2728 (@Esther Crawford \u2728) 1667946585
Yet just a day later, Twitter Support announced: “We’re not currently putting an ‘Official’ label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception.”
\u201cWe\u2019re not currently putting an \u201cOfficial\u201d label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception.\u201d— Twitter Support (@Twitter Support) 1668032813
What that aggressive approach looks like was not made clear by the social media account, but it looks like we got a good idea on Friday morning, when Twitter Support decided it was going to go back to adding ‘Official’ labels to certain accounts after all.
“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” they confirmed.
The back and forth is giving us whiplash, and it seems other Twitter users couldn’t quite believe it either, describing it as “beyond satire”:
\u201c@TwitterSupport blink twice if you need help, Support.\u201d— Twitter Support (@Twitter Support) 1668151119
\u201c@TwitterSupport Is this parody? You need to put \u2019parody\u2019 in your name now.\u201d— Twitter Support (@Twitter Support) 1668151119
\u201clike putting a band-aid on a broken leg\n\n...except the leg has now fallen off\n\n...and you're bleeding out\u201d— Matt Navarra (@Matt Navarra) 1668156560
\u201cokay but when is triple verification dropping\u201d— eric pointcrow (@eric pointcrow) 1668154332
\u201cWhoever manages this account is dying on the inside\u201d— Zuva Seven (@Zuva Seven) 1668154319
\u201cThat was literally the point of the badge from the start! Hahahahahahaha\u201d— Juan Carlos Reneo (@Juan Carlos Reneo) 1668154291
Musk himself has acknowledged a trial and error approach to features, telling his followers on Wednesday that “Twitter will do lots of dumb things in the coming months”.
“We will keep what works and change what doesn’t,” he said.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.