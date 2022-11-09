The so-called ‘blue tick’ of Twitter (which is actually white) used to be prestigious and sought after by users of the social media platform, reserved for “notable” high-profile individuals and public figures, but new owner Elon Musk has plans to change that.

The Tesla founder and tech billionaire bought the company last month, and later announced a new verification policy where users could purchase the blue badge for $8 a month, as part of the Twitter Blue paid subscription offer.

In a series of tweets posted on 1 November, Musk wrote: “Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls***.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

He added Twitter Blue would also grant users “priority” in the algorithm for replies and mentions; the ability to post longer audio and videos; and “half as many ads”.

Apparently, the new initiative will “democratize journalism and empower the voice of the people”.

Yet it seems it will simply create a new “lords and peasants system”, with some users already planning to “bully” those who would pay the sum just for a blue tick:

Though on Tuesday, the new verification policy was clarified by a Twitter employee, and the whole proposal was mocked once more.

Esther Crawford, who works on early stage products at the social media company, tweeted: “A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the ‘official’ label to select accounts when we launch.

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘official’ label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”

This is despite the accounts of prominent politicians and government departments – such as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron – already having labels on their account stating they are government officials.

Essentially, Twitter Blue subscribers will have paid for verification, but won’t be officially verified – got it?

Ms Crawford’s tweets have since received mass ridicule from users, who have pointed out that the ‘official’ label sounds like verification on top of the original verification:

Our head hurts, so we can understand why others might be feeling a bit ticked off (sorry) by Twitter’s new changes.

