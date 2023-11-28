It's almost that time of year again, when we see how many hours we've shamelessly spent listening to mortifying music and just playing Taylor Swift on loop.

Yes, Spotify Wrapped is almost here again and soon you social media feeds will be full of people either showing you how cool by how much Senegalese lounge Jazz they listen to or embarrassed that they still haven't moved on from The Libertines or The Strokes.

Each and every year, even for the most dedicated of music lovers, Spotify Wrapped throws up countless surprises in your top artists and songs leading many to question just how it tallies what you listen to.

The past few years Wrapped has arrived earlier and earlier, as reported by the Radio Times, so expect it to drop very soon.

2017: 6th December

2018: 6th December

2019: 5th December

2020: 2nd December

2021: 1st December

2022: 30th November

Finding your Wrapped couldn't be easier you just need to go to your Spotify app on the day it drops and it'll be there waiting for you. Alternatively, if you just use Spotify on a laptop or desktop you can visit spotify.com/wrapped and use it from there.

Spotify have never officially said how they compile their data for Wrapped but a Reddit user in 2021 revealed how they believed it works. In the post Hudsonlovestech pointed out six key takeaways that they discovered after downloading their data from the music platform.

They were:



This year the data was logged from January 1st 00:00 to November 15th 23:59.

You have to listen to a song for more than 30 seconds for it to count in your song rankings.

Your top songs are calculated by play count rather than total time listened.

In your top 100 playlist only the first 10 songs are sorted by play count, the rest are close but sorted by artist.

Your total time listening includes podcasts.

Your top artists are calculated by total play counts rather than total time listening.

If you apply this date to your own listening history then there is a chance you might discover what your Wrapped will look like this year although there is no guarantee.

Meanwhile, many users on X/Twitter are posting memes, imagining what their Wrapped will look like this year.

















To be honest, we're just dreading seeing how much we listened to Ryan Gosling sing 'I'm Just Ken' from the Barbie soundtrack.

