A 79-year-old man somehow managed to get a 90-inch skipping rope stuck in his bladder after admitting to shoving it in his penis.

A study published in Urology Case Reports detailed the extreme incident when the unnamed man sought help after suffering from pain and dysuria, the difficulty urinating.

After various scans, doctors discovered "a large object accompanied by acoustic shadows", which they later learnt to be "an intricately entangled jump rope in the bladder".

The patient, who had no history of urologic or psychiatric disorders, confessed to what he'd done but didn't elaborate as to why.

Once doctors established the foreign object, they went on to remove the rope after deeming endoscopic surgery unsuitable.

"To remove entangled intravesical wire-like objects, open cystotomy is needed to minimize injury during transurethral removal," the study explained. "In some cases, however, the wire can be removed endoscopically."

Given the large length of the rope and its placement in the bladder, the extraction was unsurprisingly difficult.

"Traditionally, grasping forceps and retrieval baskets are used to remove foreign bodies," said Professor Toshiki Kijima, co-author of the study. "However, wires inserted into the bladder usually curl up as the bladder contracts; therefore, special consideration is required for wire-like foreign bodies."

Luckily, the man fully recovered and suffered no long-term injuries. However, this isn't the first time an unusual situation has been brought to medics' attention.

Last year, a report detailed a teen who had a USB cable stuck in his penis – when he was allegedly trying to measure his size with it.

In the report, the doctors wrote: "The two distal ports of the USB wire were found to be protruding from the external urethral meatus whilst the middle part of the knotted wire remained within the urethra. The patient was an otherwise fit and healthy adolescent with no history of mental health disorders."

Thankfully the young man recovered well after a surgical procedure and was discharged shortly afterwards.

