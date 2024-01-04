This one simple test could reveal how likely you are to live to old age

Pondering how long we live is a thought that will have crossed many people’s minds over their lifetime, but one simple 10-second test could help narrow it down.

Like simple tests that can reveal how logical you are or personality tests that can reveal the truest parts of yourself, it’s fair to say that people enjoy learning new things about themselves.

While most people would be freaked out about knowing exactly when their time on Earth will be up, for those curious about whether they can last the distance, one test that formed part of a health study in Brazil could hint at the answer.

To complete it, all you have to do is find a clear space where you can stand on one leg without holding onto anything.

If you can stand on one leg with the other tucked behind you and your arms by your side for a duration of 10 seconds, it suggests your chances at longevity are pretty good.

The standing-on-one-leg test was conducted by the Exercise Medicine Clinic (CLINIMEX) in Rio de Janeiro and was found to be a good indicator of health and life expectancy after being tested on 1,700 participants.

After completing it, they were tracked for seven years and the outcomes revealed that those who could not stand on one leg for 10 seconds were 84 per cent more likely to die than those who could balance.

The reason for this, it is suggested, could be due to the increased risk of suffering a fall, with a lack of balance indicating loss of muscle mass.

Researcher Dr Claudio Araujo, explained: “Ageing is associated with a progressive decline in physical fitness and reductions or impairments in components of aerobic and non-aerobic fitness, including muscle strength, power, flexibility, balance and body composition.

“It is also well established that the combination of sarcopenic obesity and loss of flexibility and balance are detrimental for overall health. [This places] older adults with frailty more prone to falls and other serious adverse medical [consequences].”

Worldwide, falls are the second highest cause of unintentional death, responsible for around 684,000 per year.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.