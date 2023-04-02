Ex-Nasa astronaut confirms sex will be allowed when commercial space flights take off

Randy space travellers can romp in orbit as commercial flights are set to take off later this year.

Former NASA astronaut José Hernández said it’s not illegal or physically impossible to do so.

Mr Hernández - who joined the space agency in 2001 - said: "From the physical aspect of course you can have physical, sexual relations in space.

"Everything is possible. But when we go we are going for a limited time.

"There's no rule, if there is a single man and a single woman and they get together and have sex in space, so be it."

But the 60-year-old has debunked the myth that a lack of gravity makes people more randy.

He added: "Gravity doesn't affect anything.

"It is down to the body in terms of its sexual desire."

Commercial flights to space are set to take off later this year.

They are currently being sold at £370,000 a ticket.

Mr Hernández holds the title as the first person to use the Spanish language in space while tweeting.

