A modification on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC game removed Pride flags from the game and replaced them with American flags.

The newly-released computer game is an updated version of the 2019 Playstation 5game and was released onto PC on Friday 12 August.

PC games are easier to modify than ones for consoles, so users immediately began altering in-game files in order to create aesthetic changes or custom mechanics.

Many of the modifications made are creative and fun, but one user decided to choose hate and made a mod that changed the Pride flags featured in the game, based in New York City, to the American stars and stripes flag.

The mod was named “Non-Newtonian New York” and received comments from shocked users criticising its homophobia. But, rather depressingly, it also gathered positive comments from anti-LGBTQ+ users.

An in-game example of the mod was posted on Twitter with the caption: “Someone made a mod for Spider-Man PC to turn the game homophobic… what the f**k. What the actual f**k.”

In response, one user tweeted: “People in the comments are genuinely claiming that a game mod made for the sole purpose of removing Pride imagery isn't homophobic.

“Wanting to remove queer iconography is textbook homophobia. You don't want to see it because you don't want to be reminded that we exist. Bigots.”

Another person joked: “editing the gay out of new york is like editing bread out of france.”

According to Pink News, the website host, Nexus Mods, has now removed the modification from its platform.



