The sun ripped a hole in the Earth's magnetic field and the results were spectacular

The Sun has been punching holes in the Earth’s magnetic field lately – but that’s not as alarming as it sounds.

Instead, they have been sparking magnificent light shows across Europe and North America, made up mainly of crimson auroras and sustained periods of red sky.

The displays have been caused by disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field, which happened after a massive ejection of plasma from the Sun came hurtling our way.

The event, known as a coronal mass ejection, made a hole in the planet’s magnetic field, allowing highly charged particles to make their way in and cause a geomagnetic storm.

Normally, the Northern Lights are made up of mainly green, with the occasional flash of other colours including red. However, longer periods of red light shows are very rare.

The highly charged particles then get channelled towards the north and south poles, where they interact with gas molecules in the atmosphere.

They, in turn, release photons, causing the aurora borealis in the north and aurora australis in the south.

But what makes this geomagnetic storm different is that the particles coming from the Sun collided with oxygen atoms higher in the Earth’s atmosphere than normal.

The altitude at which this interaction happens dictates the colour of the aurora. This time, the charged particles were between 300 and 400 kilometres in the sky.

There, the oxygen is less concentrated and doesn’t need as much energy to cause it to react. It all adds up to a flash of crimson red light in the sky.

Somewhat excitingly for aurora-watchers, this sort of event is likely to get more common over the next two years, as the Sun’s activity becomes heightened until its peak in roughly July 2025.

Looks like there will be more of these incredible ruby light shows soon enough.

