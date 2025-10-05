GTA 6 LIVE: Game gets double 2025 Golden Joystick Awards nomination

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still eight months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is GTA 6 has been nominated in two different categories at the 2025 Golden Joystick Awards.

The last official content update from Rockstar Games itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

ICYMI: GTA 6 gets double 2025 Golden Joystick Awards nomination GTA 6 has been nominated twice in The Golden Joystick Awards 2025, once for Most Wanted Game and again for Best Game Trailer. GTA 6 scooped Most Wanted Game last year so it's likely to retain that title this time around. The second trailer has been nominated for Best Game Trailer. GTA Online has also been nominated for the Still Playing Award - PC and Console.

Voting for The Golden Joystick Awards is now open.

Full story: Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen port could be imminent after key update spotted Speculation about Red Dead Redemption 2 Enhanced have picked up again Rockstar Games Speculation about a next gen port or Enhanced edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 have been swirling for years and those rumours have flared up once more after official updates about the game were quietly made online. Red Dead Redemption 2 released in 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release arriving in 2019, and there is currently no native version for PS5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles.

There have been many different claims over the years that a next gen port is in the works at Rockstar Games, including a Switch 2 port that was rumoured a few months ago. And the game's official bio being updated on both Steam and Epic Games PC storefronts has sparked up speculation once more that a Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen port is imminent. Read the full story here.

ICYMI: GTA 6 strip club gameplay has gamers all saying the same thing from GTA6 Strip clubs have been a controversial yet prominent feature of Grand Theft Auto games ever since they were first introduced in 2002's Vice City. Of course, Vice City and the state of Leonida is the setting of GTA 6, and a number of official screenshots and trailer scenes already seem to show there will be strip clubs in the upcoming game. But a Redditor sparked a discussion as to how they will be portrayed in a modern setting. Dry_Education_7284 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "In this day and age, do we think they will keep topless strippers in GTA 6?" And in the responses, gamers have been unanimous in their thoughts. Decent_Pin5252 said: "Cyberpunk had them so I wouldn't be surprised." Lu_131 said: "I expect full nudity and heavy drug dealing in this game." UnusualShores said: "I can't imagine any scenario where they don't." uselessmemories said: "It'd be like in GTA 5, I don't think it'd be in plain sight." Frequent-Coyote-1649 said: "Fym 'in this day and age' OF COURSE THEY WILL! If they got away with it in a WAY more moralistic age like the 2000s what makes you think they won't get away with it in current year."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Return to Cayo Perico and tear through waves of ruthless undead including armoured conquistadors, possessed animals, zombie DJs and more. "Cayo Perico Survival is back and paying out 2x GTA$ and RP through 8 October. "GTA Online creators can also now make their own zombie mayhem with the addition of Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to the Survival Creator Tool." Just before that, Rockstar posted another update which said: "Each week in October, a different Halloween-themed mode is included in the GTA Online Featured Series with Double Rewards (stacking to 4x for GTA+ Members). "This week, superhuman Beasts and Slashers do battle in Beast vs Slasher. "Plus, reap the rewards of a bullish black market by trading illicit stock for 2x GTA$ and RP in all Bunker Sell Missions through 8 October."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about GTA Online on social media. It said: "Halloween haunts GTA Online throughout October with escalating chaos, new and returning modes, boo-sted payouts and more."

GTA 6 trailer 2 'imperfection' spotted as fans joke 'literally unplayable' An "imperfection" has been spotted in GTA 6 trailer 2, with fans joking in the comments on a social media post that the game is "literally unplayable". @videotechuk_ posted a screenshot from the trailer of when Jason is driving on the freeway and outlined there appears to be a building in the distance "without any textures applied to the building mesh". And as you'd expect, there have been all kinds of reactions in the comments. @PurpleBrick64 said: "Honestly this is more proof that it is genuine gameplay, apparently there were some imperfections in GTA 5's trailers as well back then. Frankly more respect to Rockstar." @ohAaronn said: "The same thing happened with trailer 1, in the key scene, a road without textures." @luckyyyylad joked: "Literally unplayable."

Potential gameplay feature discussion from GTA6 A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit asked: "Would stuff falling off of trucks during collisions or when shot at be something you would like or something you'd find annoying?" And the comments have been flooding in. Varrg_ said: "It can in RDR2 if you shoot the ropes of the log wagon so I don't see why it should not in GTA 6, it would be cool." imdefantii said: "Na I think it would be cool." TTheoBillCipher said: "I see it as a fun feature I think it would a be a cool way to stall the cops after a heist maybe."

'Disgusting' viral video of Rockstar Games devs being bombarded slammed online There is an absolutely "disgusting" video that's been doing the rounds on social media of Rockstar Games developers being bombarded by a content creator demanding GTA 6 updates from them. We will not share a link to it or say who posted it - this is more about the gaming community coming together online to speak out against this kind of behaviour. In the video, a man claims to have flown all the way to Edinburgh, Scotland to Rockstar North's offices because they're "sick and tired of waiting for the answers". The video shows devs being approached and shouted at while they're on their own at nighttime. "When's the delay? When's the next trailer? I wanna know," the person behind the camera yells at one dev. "I don't know," comes the response. A second man is then approached and looks genuinely startled while the man behind the camera demands: "When's the delay happening? Is there another delay? What about the trailer, is there another trailer? You can't tell me? You can't tell me nothing?" The dev then quickly hurries off. A handful of the comments on the TikTok video are even more "disgusting" from some users. But the gaming community has rallied together to call out the behaviour directed towards people who are just doing their jobs. On X / Twitter, prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games fan account @GameRoll_ said: "Came across this disgusting video on TikTok of some strange individuals camping outside of Rockstar North to ask developers about a GTA 6 delay / new trailer. If you're waiting outside of somebody's workplace to harass employees over a video game give your head a wobble." In the comments on that particular post, one said: "This is bad that guy looks scared as hell." Another agreed: "Human garbage." "This is disgusting, that last guy was scared for his life when this piece of s*** approached him from behind," a third added.

Full story: Red Dead Redemption 3 'setting' has gamers saying the same thing Red Dead Redemption 2 was a prequel to the first game - and fans are unanimous in their thoughts on the potential third Rockstar Games Speculation about a potential Red Dead Redemption 3 is never far away and the latest is about the game's setting, with gamers saying the same thing on a popular social media post. Red Dead Redemption follows Jack Marston as the main protagonist and is set in 1911 whereas Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel that centres on Arthur Morgan in 1899.

There's a post in the RED DEAD REDEMPTION WORLD Facebook group about a potential RDR3 that's got a lot of people talking. It said: "If RDR3 is another prequel I'd cry. Let's have Jack Marston in both World Wars." And gamers have been pretty unanimous in their reactions to this. Read the full story here.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Make the most of this month's Red Dead Online bonuses before they're gone. "Get 3x RDO$ and XP on Collector Free Roam Events, 4x RDO$ and XP on the Featured Series and more through 6 October."

ICYMI: Rockstar Games co-founder makes frank new game admission Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser briefly spoke about GTA 6 during an interview with IGN at LA Comic Con. He revealed he's not been involved within the story or character development at all this time. Houser said: "I wrote the last 10 or 11 of them so I think the world has probably had enough GTA from me. "There's always a new story, it's not going to be a story I've written or character set I've developed. I think it's going to be exciting, the game will be great I'm sure." Houser also hailed Red Dead Redemption 2 as "the best thing [he] worked on" while at Rockstar Games and the studio's biggest achievement to date.

The reason Bully 2 never happened officially revealed - and fans say the same thing Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser revealed why Bully 2 never happened Rockstar Games Away from GTA 6 for a moment, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser revealed why Bully 2 was shelved by the studio in a rare interview. Bully, also known as Canis Canim Edit, is a 2006 open-world action-adventure game which follows teenager James 'Jimmy' Hopkins who is involuntarily enrolled at boarding school for a year.

He attempts to become more popular with certain cliques, puts his efforts to rise through the ranks of the school system and, of course, gets himself into trouble along the way. The game became a cult classic and it was previously reported Bully 2 actually went into development in 2008 but was shelved in late 2009 in favour of Max Payne 3. And speaking with IGN at LA Comic Con, Houser revealed why this happened. Read the full story here.

More reaction to Dan Houser's comments from GTA6 More Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser's comments that he has had no involvement with the story or characters in GTA 6. XavierEL1 posted: "A little expected but at the same time considering he left in 2020 and the game probably had its story written in 2019 it's a bit sad to know officially this is the first GTA game without any of his input. At least Michael Unsworth has credits on GTA 6." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Fair-Internal8445 said: "Yeah even more evidence that the game didn't start development before RDR2." DonSarilih said: "He left in Spring 2019 in the name of taking a long break and then in 2020 he officially left the company. So he is absent since 2019. Considering the game started development in 2020 it is normal that he didn't have an input in the game." Ashtro_ said: "I think the idea that Houser was the only reason Rockstar released the calibre of games they have is disrespectful to all the devs that worked their a**** off to make these games as amazing as they are." some_guy_online_1 said: "That sucks but I'm still hopeful that the other writers can get up to his level." SPYalltimehightoday said: "I just want another impactful story like RDR2."

Reaction to Dan Houser's comments from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser's comments that he has had no involvement with the story or characters in GTA 6. Angyyy2618 referenced Houser's comments and asked: "How do you think the story could be, better or worse than previous years?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. Pussilamous said: "Bro's throwing it out there in case it's trash 😭😭😭" NikDante said: "I think it could be better. If he left the company, maybe he was growing weary of the series and his interests were going to other places. New writers might bring with them a new pair of eyes, fresh and keen to take the story to bold new places." JoeyGrease said: "Don't forget there's still Rupert Humphries and Michael Unsworth at Rockstar, they worked and wrote with Dan for many years so I think it'll still feel familiar in some ways." YaBoiCJ99 said: "I'm not gonna pretend that everything Dan Houser touched was gold. So I'm willing to see what the new writers got." sirferrell said: "I loved RDR2 story so idk."

