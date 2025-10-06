Trump refers to Democrats as 'gnats' in awkward speech to Navy

Donald Trump is facing fierce criticism after referring to Democrats as “gnats” during a speech to U.S. Navy sailors on Sunday.

Speaking to thousands in uniform, the former president said, “We have to take care of this little gnat that’s on our shoulder called the Democrats,” while making a flicking gesture.

He went on to claim they “want to give all our money to illegal aliens.”

Critics warned the remarks, especially made in front of service members, further fuels hostility between Americans.

