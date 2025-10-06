If there's one thing superstar fans can't resist, it’s a rumoured feud – no matter how baseless.

Now, a Charli XCX clip has resurfaced, addressing her supposed 'diss tracks' on Brat, as fans speculate that Taylor Swift's new song on The Life of a Showgirl is aimed at the British singer.

For those trying to keep up, here's the full story.

Fan theories went into overdrive last week after listeners tuned in to Swift’s track, 'Actually Romantic'.

"I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke’s got you brave / High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face/ Some people might be offended / But it’s actually sweet," the lyrics sing.

Fans were quick to assume the words were aimed at Charli, with some speculating it was a response to her song, 'Sympathy is a Knife'.

"I couldn’t even be her if I tried / I’m opposite, I’m on the other side," Charli sings, later speculated to reference Swift’s past relationship with the 1975’s Matty Healy, adding: "Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick."

Yet in a 2024 clip, Charli clarified that there were no diss tracks on her Brat album, "apart from 'Von Dutch', which kind of is."









Her other songs explore the complexities of being a female artist, "where you are pitted against your peers and also expected to be best friends with every single person constantly, when if you’re not, you’re deemed a bad feminist."

Charli added: "So yeah, these songs are kind of about how as a woman, as an artist, some days you can feel on top of the world, some days you can feel unbelievably insecure, other days you can feel highly competitive.

"Sometimes you can feel like literal trash. And it’s really emotional and it’s complicated to deal with, and we’re not supposed to talk about it, but these songs do talk about it. And I’ll probably be chastised for it, but whatever, it’s reality."

Despite all the fan theories, Taylor Swift has yet to address the speculation.

Indy100 reached out to Taylor Swift's and Charli XCX's representatives for comment

