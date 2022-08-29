Long-haul flights can be a pain, but a supersonic jet could cut these flights to just a few hours.

Overture is seeking to reduce flight time by reaching speeds of 1,300mph - that's over double the speed of some of the fastest commercial planes.

The company responsible for the project, Boom Supersonic based in Colorado are looking to set production in 2024, with the launch of plane by 2026, and the first passenger travelling on board from 2029.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Jet lag may just be a thing of the past as journeys on Overture between London and New York could be halved from six-and-a-half hours to three-and-a-half while travelling for eight hours and 45 minutes from Miami to London could be cut down to five hours.

Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic also gave the example of the long-haul flight from San Francisco to Tokyo being cut would mean travellers could set off later.

"If a flight from San Francisco to Tokyo is cut from 12 hours to six, you can leave a whole day later," he said.





A supersonic jet could be back in our skies with Boom Supersonic's Overture Boom Supersonic

"If you leave Sunday morning, you’ll get there Sunday afternoon, which is Monday morning Japan time, do a day of meetings and arrive back home 24 hours after you left without any jet lag."

Though given the shorter times and the fact that passenger capacity is said to be around 65-88, a ticket on an Overture is more pricey than a standard airplane ticket as a London to New York flight would cost £1,750 approx.

Though it's not the first supersonic jet to take to the skies, Concorde was launched in 1976 and stopped flying in 2003.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.