With artificial intelligence becoming more advanced than ever, it's becoming increasingly difficult to separate scams from real-life interactions.

That said, there are little-known red flags to look out for to avoid the chances of being scammed online.

Jordan Parkes, a tech expert from 1 Click Marketing, lifted the lid on four of the major signs to be aware of.

"It’s getting really harder to tell if you’re chatting with a real person or AI," Jordan explained to Indy100. "This is particularly true in customer service chats, where human representatives often rely on pre-written responses."

Timing

“A lot of AI chatbots will either respond way too fast, like they're always ready with a reply, or there might be awkward pauses,” Jordan says.

“Humans usually take a few seconds to think, read, or type, but a chatbot can either shoot back a reply right away or take ages to process a more complicated question.”

Repetition

“Watch out for answers that are always the same and don't show any signs of humour or understanding.

“So, if they're saying the same thing over and over and don't seem to get what you're saying, that's a red flag.”

Overly formal, but robotic language

“They don't quite get the hang of normal conversation. You'll notice phrases that sound a bit weird, maybe too polite, or words put together in a way that doesn't sound right,” explains Jordan.

Catch them out with this trick

“One of the easiest ways to catch an AI scammer is to ask them something personal or specific that only a real person could answer.

“AI scammers usually can't handle those kinds of questions. They'll either dodge the question, give you a vague answer, or try to change the subject back to what they want to talk about,” says Jordan.

“As AI gets smarter, it's important to stay ahead of scammers. Even though they're getting trickier, spotting these signs will help you avoid falling for their traps,” concludes the expert.

